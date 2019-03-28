Pilot plans for underground space in select areas

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has unveiled underground space plans for Marina Bay, Jurong Innovation District and Punggol Digital District as it studies underground space with the aim of using land more efficiently.
The underground space plan shows planned
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg