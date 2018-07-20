You are here

Home > Real Estate

Pinetree Condominium at Balmoral Road up for collective sale with S$148m reserve price

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 4:35 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

Pinetree.jpg
The site is zoned "residential" with a plot ratio of 1.6 as per the 2014 masterplan, which translates to a gross floor area (GFA) of 66,177 sq ft.
PHOTO: SLP SCOTIA

PINETREE Condominium in the upmarket Balmoral Park enclave hasbeen put on the collective sale market with a reserve price of S$148 million.

At that price, each owner in the 50-unit freehold development stands to receive between S$2.57 million to S$4.09 million, said SLP Scotia, the marketing agent for the deal.

The development sits on 41,276 square feet (sq ft) of land and consists of predominantly three-bedroom units measuring between 1,162 sq ft and 1,851 sq ft.

The site is zoned 'residential' with a plot ratio of 1.6 as per the 2014 masterplan, which translates to a gross floor area (GFA) of 66,177 sq ft. As the current development baseline record from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is 75,115,71 sq ft, that means no development charge is payable.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SLP Scotia said the site can be redeveloped into a 12-storey project with 75 apartments with an average size of 70 square metres (753.5 sq ft) each.

The site, served by Stevens and Scotts Road, is located within 1 km from Anglo Chinese School (Barker) and Singapore Chinese Girls' School, and is next to Ardmore Park.

The tender for the site will close on Aug 30 at 12pm.

Real Estate

CCT's Q2 DPU slips 1.6% on enlarged unit base

July rush to buy Singapore property may boost mortgages: DBS

Singapore's Hmlet buys HK co-living startup

Australia's housing costs still sky-high, but boom may be ending

New York looks to crack down on Airbnb amid housing crisis

China's Anbang to sell overseas properties worth US$10b to pare debt

Editor's Choice

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BP_Vard Holdings_200718_10.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
3 UOB ups interest rate on flagship deposit account
4 Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz
5 Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz_lim-200718 (1).jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia expects to recover up to US$3.5b of 1MDB funds: Lim Guan Eng

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

Jul 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CMT, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Keppel Corp, SIAEC, Advance SCT, SMJ Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening