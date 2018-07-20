Pinetree Condominium at Balmoral Road up for collective sale with S$148m reserve price

The site is zoned "residential" with a plot ratio of 1.6 as per the 2014 masterplan, which translates to a gross floor area (GFA) of 66,177 sq ft.

PINETREE Condominium in the upmarket Balmoral Park enclave hasbeen put on the collective sale market with a reserve price of S$148 million.

At that price, each owner in the 50-unit freehold development stands to receive between S$2.57 million to S$4.09 million, said SLP Scotia, the marketing agent for the deal.

The development sits on 41,276 square feet (sq ft) of land and consists of predominantly three-bedroom units measuring between 1,162 sq ft and 1,851 sq ft.

The site is zoned 'residential' with a plot ratio of 1.6 as per the 2014 masterplan, which translates to a gross floor area (GFA) of 66,177 sq ft. As the current development baseline record from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is 75,115,71 sq ft, that means no development charge is payable.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

SLP Scotia said the site can be redeveloped into a 12-storey project with 75 apartments with an average size of 70 square metres (753.5 sq ft) each.

The site, served by Stevens and Scotts Road, is located within 1 km from Anglo Chinese School (Barker) and Singapore Chinese Girls' School, and is next to Ardmore Park.

The tender for the site will close on Aug 30 at 12pm.