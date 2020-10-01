You are here

BT EXCLUSIVE

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 4:58 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

A NEW resale record was set for The Pinnacle@Duxton HDB at S$1.26 million for a five-room flat sold in September 2020.

The flat has a floor area of 107 square metres and is on the 43-45th storey, according to data from the Housing Development Board's (HDB) website.

The previous...

