Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
A NEW resale record was set for The Pinnacle@Duxton HDB at S$1.26 million for a five-room flat sold in September.
The flat has a floor area of 107 square metres (sq m) and is on the 43-45th storey. It has a remaining lease of 89 years and four months,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes