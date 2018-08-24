You are here

Home > Real Estate

PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 6:24 PM

doc71lbe6192s98f82y7jv_doc70dm7st9gf51dy11m3tj.jpg
Mr Lee rebutted the notion that the lease is "merely an extended rental" and not a sale.
SPH

[SINGAPORE] Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong set out on Friday (Aug 24) why home ownership is a key national policy, saying it gives every Singaporean a stake in the country and has improved lives significantly for all.

On the issue of 99-year Housing Board (HDB) leases, Mr Lee rebutted the notion that the lease is "merely an extended rental" and not a sale.

He said he found the argument by some commentators "frankly, amazing", as many private properties are also held on 99-year leases but no one argues they are merely being rented.

"HDB lessees have all the rights over their flats that owners of such leasehold private properties have," said Mr Lee, at a book launch held at the National University of Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In fact, HDB owners enjoy extra privileges, because their flats get upgraded from time to time with generous government funding, he added.

Public housing was one of the hot-button issues Mr Lee addressed at the National Day Rally on Sunday (Aug 19).

Returning to the issue today, Mr Lee said home ownership enables every Singaporean to share in the country's economic growth, because as the economy grows, so will the value of their home.

Nearly every household - even low-income ones - has a substantial asset to their name.

"As a result, we have improved lives significantly for all. We have avoided the extremes of privation and poverty often seen even in affluent societies," he said.

The prime minister noted the Government could have adopted other policies to house the population, suchas providing rental flats at subsidised rates, having controlled rents like in San Francisco, or leaving housing largely to the private market like in Hong Kong.

But none of those alternatives would have achieved the same economic and social results as home ownership, he said.

The experience of other cities show the private market will not provide adequately for poor or even middle-income families, Mr Lee said.

He added that rental housing creates a very different mindset from owning a home, as a tenant lives from month to month and has no interest in the property's long-term value as he cannot sell the property or leave it to his children. "It is not yours."

In comparison, a homeowner takes responsibility for his property, thinks long term and does his best to protect its value, he said.

This is done directly through good maintenance and upkeep, and also indirectly by upholding the society and system on which the value of his home depends, he added.

That is why HDB sells flats to Singaporeans, and even for low-income households, it prefers to sell a very heavily-subsidised flat to them, rather than offer them a subsidised rental unit, he said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Real Estate

KSH Holdings awarded S$266.3 million contract for former Rio Casa redevelopment project

Parent's offer for Wheelock is 'fair, reasonable, but not compelling': IFA

Keong Hong Holdings to buy Chin Bee industrial buildings for S$10.8 million

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Singaporeans spent US$4.6b in cross-border real estate transactions

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
3 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
4 Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf
5 SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_270418_2.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output eases again in July, posting 6% growth in line with expectations

Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore visitor arrivals, hotel room revenue up in Q1; tourist spending dips

Aug 24, 2018
Transport

Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source

Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening