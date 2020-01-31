You are here

Home > Real Estate

Portugal looks to cut 'golden visa' incentives for foreign property buyers

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200131_VISA31_4020373.jpg
Mr Costa: Aims to curb speculation that has hurt the ability of the middle class to access affordable housing in Portugal's larger cities.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Lisbon

IN 2012, Lisbon's housing market was crumbling, with hundreds of decrepit buildings filling the city's downtown area and investors fleeing after the country sought an international bailout.

That year, Portugal started offering "golden visas" to foreign investors willing to spend 500,000 euros (S$750,000) or more on a property.

The programme has pumped 4.5 billion euros into real estate since it began, mostly from China, and helped turn Portugal into western Europe's second-hottest property market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prime Minister Antonio Costa now believes it is time to limit the incentives.

SEE ALSO

Britons return as Portugal's booming tourism sector shakes off slowdown fears

His ruling Socialist Party wants to restrict the golden visas to property purchases outside the capital Lisbon and the northern city of Oporto and try to attract investors to regions with a lower population density, according to a budget proposal.

Mr Costa says the aim is to contain speculation in the real estate market that has hurt the ability of the middle class to access affordable housing in Portugal's larger cities.

The golden visas "should contribute to the recovery of the property market where it's necessary or in areas of low population density," Mr Costa said on Wednesday in a speech broadcast by RTP. "Fortunately, it's no longer necessary in the big urban centres."

Isabel Sa da Bandeira, who heads a Lisbon-based organisation called People Live Here, said the golden visa incentives have created "huge injustices" in the housing market. "Many locals have left the city because they can't afford to rent or buy property," she said.

While real estate brokers in Portugal acknowledge that rising housing prices in Lisbon and Oporto are a problem for local residents, they fear the curbs on golden visas may prompt investors to buy property elsewhere in Europe. Cyprus, Greece and Spain offer similar schemes.

"You can't change the rules in the middle of the game, especially when Lisbon and Oporto account for more than half of all property purchases by golden visa investors," said Luis Lima, head of Portugal's Real Estate Professionals and Brokers Association. "It's counterproductive."

Mr Costa insists that the proposed changes will not affect existing golden visa holders. "Don't come with ghosts saying that we're changing the rules in the middle of the game because those who have already obtained golden visas won't lose them," Mr Costa said. "Those who now want to obtain a golden visa are also welcome, as long as their investment is made where it's necessary."

Parliament will have a final vote on the 2020 budget on Feb 6. The government targets the first budget surplus since Portugal's return to democracy four decades ago and the economy is set to expand for a seventh year.

Property prices increased 10.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, the second-biggest gain in western Europe after Luxembourg, according to Eurostat.

In a separate proposal, the Socialists plan to stop some foreign residents from paying no tax on their pensions, an arrangement that led Finland and Sweden to criticise Portugal for having an unfair tax system.

If approved, foreign residents who apply for the so-called non-habitual resident programme will have to pay a flat 10 per cent levy on their pensions. The programme will continue to allow some foreign workers to pay a flat 20 per cent income tax rate. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Ascott Reit sees drop in bookings from Wuhan virus, downplays impact

OUE C-Reit posts 12% increase in Q4 DPU, NPI soars post-merger

a-iTrust's Q3 net lifted by higher occupancies, positive rent reversions

Suntec Reit to issue S$200m 2.95% notes

Hong Realty flipping Suntec office floor for 26% or S$7.6m gross gain

Atari plans to open 8 video-game themed hotels

BREAKING

Jan 31, 2020 12:10 AM
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit posts 12% rise in Q4 DPU to 0.84 S cent

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (C-Reit) has registered a distribution per unit (DPU) of 0.84 Singapore...

Jan 30, 2020 11:52 PM
Companies & Markets

Creative Technology posts loss of US$2.8m for Q2FY20

CREATIVE Technology on Thursday said its net loss narrowed from US$4.92 million a year ago to US$2.8 million for the...

Jan 30, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

[SEOUL] From South Korea to the Czech Republic, China's coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand...

Jan 30, 2020 11:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux appoints Clifford Chance, Cavenagh Law as legal advisers

HYFLUX has appointed Clifford Chance and Cavenagh Law as its legal advisers in place of WongPartnership (WongP)...

Jan 30, 2020 11:18 PM
Transport

Japan seeks arrests of 3 Americans accused of helping Ghosn escape

[TOKYO] Japanese prosecutors Thursday issued arrest warrants for three Americans suspected of helping former Nissan...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly