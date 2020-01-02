Prices of HDB resale flats sold in Q4 2019 rose 0.4%

[SINGAPORE] The prices of Housing Board (HDB) resale flats rose by 0.4 per cent in the last three months of 2019 as compared with the third quarter, in what was the largest quarter-on-quarter increase last year, latest public housing figures show.

Based on flash estimates, there was no change in resale flat prices for the whole of last year, according to HDB, which released the data on Thursday.

As for upcoming sales launches, HDB will launch some 16,000 to 17,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale this year.

It will offer about 3,000 of such flats in Sembawang and Toa Payoh for 2020's first BTO exercise in February, and another 3,700 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang, Pasir Ris, Tampines and Tengah in May.

Among these, the flats in Choa Chu Kang are expected to have a shorter wait time.

More information is available on the HDB InfoWeb site.

THE STRAITS TIMES