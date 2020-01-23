You are here

Home > Real Estate

Prices of industrial space down 0.2% q-on-q in Q4 2019, rents flat: JTC

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 1:00 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

RENTS and prices of industrial space in Singapore remained relatively stable in the fourth quarter of last year, though prices were marginally lower by 0.2 per cent quarter on quarter, according to the latest data from industrial land and infrastructure agency JTC Corp.

The rental index was flat, while the occupancy rate for industrial space edged down 0.1 percentage point to 89.2 per cent. 

Compared with a year ago, the price index fell 0.3 per cent while the rental index inched up 0.1 per cent. The occupancy rate of the overall industrial property market was also down 0.1 percentage point from a year ago.

For industrialists looking to own production spaces, there were about 170 units in uncompleted developments available for sale at the end of Q4 2019. These units totalled about 120,000 square metres (sq m).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In 2020, around 2.2 million sq m of industrial space is expected to come onstream, while a further 2.7 million sq m is expected to be completed between 2021 and 2023. This works out to an average annual supply of 1.2 million sq m in the next four years, compared to an average annual supply of 1.1 million sq m of industrial space in the past three years.

SEE ALSO

Sales of HDB resale flats rose 1.2%, resale prices up 0.5% in Q4 2019

JTC said: "The higher supply quantum is to cater to replacement space for lessees affected by JTC’s industrial redevelopment programme to rejuvenate older industrial estates to support future economic growth."

In Q4 2019, the tender for two industrial government land sales sites, both slated for single-user developments, at Tampines North Drive 5 and Tuas West Avenue closed; the Tampines North Drive 5 site received two bids but was not awarded as the bids were below reserve price. Meanwhile, the site at Tuas West Avenue received one bid, JTC said, adding that the assessment of award of the site is still in progress.

JTC also said that based on the number of caveats lodged for industrial properties, transaction volumes in Q4 2019 fell by 12 per cent quarter on quarter and 6 per cent from a year ago.

Real Estate

Czech tycoon's CPI Property sells S$150m perp in market first

Sales of HDB resale flats rose 1.2%, resale prices up 0.5% in Q4 2019

Singapore private home price index up 0.5% in Q4, 2.7% for 2019

Singapore private home price index up 0.5% in Q4, 2.7% for 2019

Singapore retail rents rise 2.3% q-o-q in Q4 2019: URA

Singapore office rents slide 3.2% q-o-q in Q4 2019: URA

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 01:04 PM
Consumer

Home-Fix gets Singapore High Court nod for debt restructuring

HOME-FIX will now undergo debt restructuring for the next six months, after financial woes pushed the home-...

Jan 23, 2020 01:01 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore ranks high globally in fight against corruption

SINGAPORE has maintained its high global score in its fight against corruption even as graft has become more...

Jan 23, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore core inflation cooled to 1% in 2019

SINGAPORE'S core inflation - a key central bank indicator - cooled to 1 per cent in 2019, down from 1.7 per cent in...

Jan 23, 2020 12:36 PM
Government & Economy

ECB on the spot over economic risks and strategy rethink

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] With policy locked in easy-money mode, European Central Bank watchers will look to Thursday for...

Jan 23, 2020 12:18 PM
Stocks

Stock that rose 8,500% in Hong Kong resumes trading with HK$19b plunge

[HONG KONG] China Ding Yi Feng Holdings plunged 68 per cent at the open on its first day of trading after a 10-month...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly