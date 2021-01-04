You are here

Home > Real Estate
SUBSCRIBERS

Prices of private homes seen to increase in 2021 as sentiment improves

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 7:22 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

PRIVATE home prices in Singapore could climb again this year as a recovering economy lifts sentiment after the private residential property index shrugged off the impact of a global pandemic to clock a 2.2 per cent gain in 2020.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) flash...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

CDL forms working group to improve Sincere's liquidity

Surrey Point in Newton up for collective sale with S$55m guide price

HDB resale prices up 2.9% in Q4; biggest quarterly rise in nine years: Flash data

Tiny apartment sales soar in world's priciest home market

Australia home prices end rocky 2020 on recovery track

Singapore private home prices up 2.1% q-o-q in Q4; rise 2.2% for 2020: URA flash estimate

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 07:24 PM
Transport

PSA shareholders approve merger with Fiat Chrysler

[PARIS] Shareholders in French automaker PSA approved Monday a merger with US-Italian group Fiat Chrysler, a move...

Jan 4, 2021 07:13 PM
Government & Economy

Economists maintain 2021 outlook despite better-than-expected growth numbers in 2020

IT'S the worst recession on record, but Singapore's 2020 economic contraction has turned out to be slightly milder...

Jan 4, 2021 06:50 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong extends face-to-face school closures until mid-Feb

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong on Monday extended its suspension of face-to-face school classes until mid-February, with the...

Jan 4, 2021 06:40 PM
Transport

Fatal incident halts Hyundai's South Korean factory after retooling for new EV

[SEOUL] Production at Hyundai Motor's factory in Ulsan, South Korea, was halted on Monday after a worker died in an...

Jan 4, 2021 06:31 PM
Stocks

STI starts 2021 on a positive note, up 0.53% as regional indices finish mixed

SINGAPORE shares started 2021 on a positive note, with the Singapore benchmark Straits Times Index gaining 15.09...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Top Glove commits to 20% special dividend on 'good profit performance'

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore's construction, marine and process workers among priority groups for vaccine

OCBC makes fourth round of rate revisions on 360 account

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for