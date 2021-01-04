Prices of private homes seen to increase in 2021 as sentiment improves

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
PRIVATE home prices in Singapore could climb again this year as a recovering economy lifts sentiment after the private residential property index shrugged off the impact of a global pandemic to clock a 2.2 per cent gain in 2020.
According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) flash...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes