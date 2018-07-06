You are here

Home > Real Estate

Pricey Vancouver housing market weakens

Sales in June were down 14% compared with May, the first monthly decline since January
Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180706_VANCOUVER_3492415.jpg
While prices remain robust, the slump in sales in Vancouver is fuelling a rise in unsold inventories that could act as a drag on home values down the line.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Ottawa

VANCOUVER'S housing market showed continued signs of weakness in June, as affordability worries curb demand from buyers.

Sales were down 14 per cent compared with May, the first monthly decline since January when tougher federal mortgage rules took effect, according to a report Wednesday by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. The number of transactions was 29 per cent below the 10-year average for the month of June, the group said. Adjusting for seasonality, sales fell by about 5 per cent to the lowest since 2013, according to Bloomberg calculations.

The figures add to evidence Canada's hottest housing markets are cooling after price gains that topped 30 per cent early last year led governments to step in with tougher regulations, including a mortgage stress test. While prices remain robust, the slump in sales is fuelling a rise in unsold inventories that could act as a drag on home values down the line.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Buyers are less active today. This is allowing the supply of homes for sale to accumulate to levels we haven't seen in the last few years," Phil Moore, the Vancouver board's president, said in a statement. "Rising interest rates, high prices and more restrictive mortgage requirements are among the factors dampening home buyer activity today."

Benchmark home prices were little changed at C$1.09 million (S$1.13 million), leaving them 9.5 per cent higher than in June 2017. The number of properties for sale is the highest in three years, and is up 40 per cent from a year ago, the board said.

Buyers may soon get more negotiating power though. The ratio of sales to active listings for detached homes declined to 11.7 per cent in June, and prices often come down when the ratio holds below 12 per cent for a sustained period, the realtor group said. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

Property curbs: Ahead of the curve but too much?

Mapletree Logistics in S$778m warehouse deal with HNA subsidiary

HDB resale prices in June down 0.3% from May, SRX Property data shows

HK's empty-home tax may not cool prices: analysts

Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market

Editor's Choice

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

IPOs on SGX down, but cautious optimism prevails

Most Read

1 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
2 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
3 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Property curbs: Ahead of the curve but too much?

Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

Jul 6, 2018
Startups

Grab-Uber deal: CCCS' findings blasted

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening