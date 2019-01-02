Private home prices slip 0.1% q-o-q in Q4, rise 7.9% in 2018: URA flash estimate

Prices of landed homes led the slowdown, falling by 1.8 per cent, reversing a 2.3 per cent rise in the third quarter.

Private home prices eased 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018 over the preceeding three months, according to a flash estimate provided by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Wednesday morning.

However, for the whole of 2018, the private resdiential property price index increased 7.9 per cent, outpacing the 1.1 per cent increase chalked up in 2017.

The 0.1 per cent decrease in the fourth quarter comes after a quarter-on-quarter increase of 0.5 per cent in Q3 of 2018.

In the fourth quarter, prices of landed homes fell 1.8 per cent over the previous quarter, following a 2.3 per cent increase in the third quarter.

Prices of non-landed private homes inched up 0.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, after remaining flat in the previous quarter.

Giving a breakdown of non-landed private home prices by region in the fourth quarter, the URA said that prices fell by 1.5 per cent in the prime areas or core central region (CCR), versus a 1.3 per cent increase in the previous quarter. Prices in the city fringe or rest of the central region (RCR) increased by 1.8 per cent after a decrease of 1.3 per cent in the previous quarter. Prices in the suburbs or outside the central region (OCR) edged up 0.8 per cent after registering a 0.1 per cent dip in the previous quarter.

For 2018 as a whole, prices in the CCR, RCR and OCR have increased by 6.2 per cent, 7.4 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively.

The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment and data on units sold by developers up until mid-December. The statistics will be updated on Jan 25 when URA releases its full set of real estate statistics for the fourth quarter of 2018.