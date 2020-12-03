Private housing supply from confirmed land sale sites up 17.1% for H1 2021: MND

THE government has raised the supply of dwelling units by 17.1 per cent for the first-half 2021 government land sales (GLS) programme, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Thursday morning.

Huttons Asia’s director of research Lee Sze Teck said this marks the first significant increase in the supply of units since the second half of 2017. He added that the increase in supply is a response to healthy demand in the market.

The confirmed list released on Thursday comprises four private residential sites, including one executive condominium (EC) site. These sites can yield about 1,605 private residential units (including 590 EC units) and 9,200 square metres (sq m) gross floor area (GFA) of commercial space.

The 2.37-hectare (ha) EC site, Tampines Street 62 (Parcel A), as well as the 1.72-ha Lentor Central plot, were carried over from the reserve list of the second half of 2020 GLS programme. The estimated launch dates for both plots are in April 2021.

Mr Lee said the plot at Lentor Central will inject fresh supply into the area and allow all stakeholders to tap the potential of Lentor MRT station, which will be completed soon.

The remaining two plots are new and located at Slim Barracks Rise in one-north. Parcel A has a site area of 0.79 ha, while Parcel B has a site area of 0.59 ha. Each plot is expected to yield about 265 and 140 residential units respectively. They will be launched in June 2021.

Mr Lee noted that the supply of land appears to be concentrated in only one-north and Tampines.

"Granted that there has not been new supply in these two areas for many years, putting all the eggs in one basket may be a bit too late to address the demand," he said.

MND said the land supply from the H1 2021 GLS programme has been "carefully calibrated" to take into account the Covid-19 pandemic and macroeconomic situation.

Given the continued uncertainties in economic and labour market conditions, the government has decided to maintain a moderate supply of private residential units on the confirmed list and will not introduce any new sites for predominantly commercial or hotel use in the H1 2021 GLS programme, the ministry said.

"Nonetheless, there is a good selection of sites with additional supply in the reserve list that developers can initiate for development if they assess that there is demand," MND added.

The reserve list comprises five private residential sites, including one EC site, three white sites and one hotel site. Sites on the reserve list can yield about 5,440 private residential units (including 700 EC units), 92,000 sq m GFA of commercial space and 1,070 hotel rooms.

Three of the residential sites, the white sites and the hotel site were carried over from the second half of 2020 GLS programme.

One of the two new residential sites on the reserve list is Jalan Tembusu, which spans 1.95 ha and estimated to yield about 640 units. The other is an EC site at Tampines Street 62 (Parcel B), which spans 2.8 ha and is estimated to yield 700 residential units. Both plots will be made available for application in May 2021.