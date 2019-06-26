Private preview of District 10 condo Cuscaden Reserve expected in 3rd quarter

The 99-year leasehold Cuscaden Road residential site in the Orchard Road district will be called Cuscaden Reserve, with private previews expected to start in the third quarter.

Singapore luxury property developer SC Global Developments, Hong Kong-listed developers and hotel operators New World Development and Far East Consortium won the tender for the 99-year leasehold site with a joint bid of S$410 million in April last year - a bid which set a new record for residential government land sales sites.

The 117-metre tall building - at 8 Cuscaden Road in District 10 - will have 192 units, which include one, two and three-bedroom variations. A majority of the units will have private lift lobby access to the apartments.

Located beside the upcoming Orchard Boulevard MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, the condo is also near high-end restaurants, hotels and lifestyle amenities.

The developers expect to attract both Singapore and international buyers. SC Global is working with New World Development on a Bauhaus-styled concept for the condo, said the developer.