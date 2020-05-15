Property adviser Eastdil to cut staff amid pandemic: sources

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[NEW YORK] Eastdil Secured, the commercial real estate firm whose ownership changed last year as part of a management buyout, is cutting jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The New York-based firm began notifying staff about layoffs this...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes