You are here

Home > Real Estate
SUBSCRIBERS

Property consultants upbeat about Singapore office market in second half

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 8:26 PM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

PROPERTY consultants are cautiously optimistic about prospects for the Singapore office market, at least in the second half of this year.

"While the first half of 2021 is expected to show the continued grappling of the pandemic, the latter half is expected to display better results," said...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Brokers' take: Analysts raise target prices on CICT on recovery expectations

199-year Boat Quay shophouse up for sale for S$27m

China cracks down on fake divorces that let people buy more properties

Moody's confirms LMIRT's B1 rating following review for downgrade

Sales of HDB resale flats hit eight-year high in 2020 as prices climb 5%

Singapore's new private home sales down 26% in Oct-Dec from previous quarter

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 08:24 PM
Transport

VW posts US$12.2b profit in resilient pandemic year

[WOLFSBURG] Volkswagen said a robust sales recovery in the second half of last year led to strong annual earnings...

Jan 22, 2021 08:20 PM
Government & Economy

China to keep necessary monetary, fiscal policy strength this year, says Premier Li

[BEIJING] China will keep the necessary monetary and fiscal policy strength his year to stabilise market...

Jan 22, 2021 07:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Fu Yu founders 'deliberated at length' before sale of shares

FU YU Corp's co-founders had "deliberated at length" before giving up their 29.8 per cent stake to a buyer who would...

Jan 22, 2021 07:00 PM
Government & Economy

Corporate CNY gatherings disallowed, current workplace measures to remain in place

CHINESE New Year company gatherings will not be allowed this year as workplace safe management measures (SMMs)...

Jan 22, 2021 06:43 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX H1 net profit up 12% on higher revenue from all three businesses

THE Singapore Exchange on Friday posted a net profit of S$239.8 million for the half year ended Dec 31, 2020, up 12...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore seniors to get Covid-19 jab from Jan 27; household guest cap imposed ahead of CNY

Broker's take: Look out for privatisations in small-cap space, says CGS-CIMB

Lazada/Alibaba and TikTok figure in latest office-leasing deals

Brokers' take: Analysts raise target prices on CICT on recovery expectations

Sales of HDB resale flats hit eight-year high in 2020 as prices climb 5%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for