You are here

Home > Real Estate

Property price curbs achieved stabilisation goals: Lawrence Wong

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 10:53 AM

BP_Lawrence Wong_300519_43.jpg
Almost a year after intervening to stem soaring property prices, Singapore has done what it set out to do and stabilised the property cycle, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said.
BT PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] Almost a year after intervening to stem soaring property prices, Singapore has done what it set out to do and stabilised the property cycle, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said.

"The property market last year, before the cooling measures were put in place, we saw prices rising very sharply," Mr Wong said in an interview with Bloomberg Television's Haslinda Amin in Singapore.

"There was a very real risk that prices would outpace fundamentals, and I think if that had happened then eventually it would lead to a destabilising correction and I think everybody would be worse off."

Singapore's government introduced cooling measures to slow price increases in July 2018, including raising stamp duties for second homes and entities, and tightening loan-to-value limits for housing loans granted by financial institutions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It was, as we had stressed then, not to bring down prices but to stabilise and moderate the cycle, and I think we have achieved that effect," Mr Wong said.

Asked if he was concerned about property buyers moving focus from Hong Kong's ever-rising property market to cheaper Singapore, Mr Wong said there will always be foreign investors looking to buy in Singapore because they think it's a good investment. However, he said Singapore will continue to monitor prices and has a suite of available tools at its disposal to ensure stability.

"We welcome investors to our property market, but what we want to ensure is that demand, regardless whether it's local demand or foreign demand, doesn't cause the prices to move at a pace that outstrips fundamentals."

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

Must Read

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_JLMASTURN30_3795632.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore refutes US accusation of currency manipulation

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

BP_Gojek_300519_45.jpg
May 30, 2019
Garage

Gojek unveils driver rewards programme after hitting 10m trips in first 6 months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening