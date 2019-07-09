PropertyGuru names industry veteran Tan Tee Khoon as Singapore country manager

Tan Tee Khoon, PropertyGuru's new country manager for Singapore, was most recently Knight Frank Singapore's executive director.

PROPERTYGURU has appointed industry veteran Tan Tee Khoon as country manager for Singapore.

Dr Tan will be a member of the group's executive leadership team, lead sales for Singapore and oversee a team of 50. He will report to Jeremy Williams, the group’s chief business officer, the real estate portal said on Tuesday.

He was most recently executive director at Knight Frank Singapore. Prior to joining Knight Frank, he was the chief executive officer of Singapore Accredited Estate Agencies, which was the property industry’s accreditation body prior to the inception of the Council for Estate Agencies.

"Having spent my career in the agency business, I believe in the power of data-driven decision making. Data is the currency for success in property," Dr Tan said.

He added that he had worked closely with PropertyGuru in the past and "the group’s focus to bring technology adoption for agency and developer business is something I am looking forward to work together on".