PropNex Realty, Diamond Electric team up to market electricity plans

PROPNEX Realty and Diamond Electric have entered a partnership to allow 7,000 of PropNex's salespersons to help market the energy provider's residential and business electricity plans.

PropNex salespersons and staff will also get discounts through a corporate plan.

This was announced at PropNex's first quarterly convention held at the Kallang Theatre on Tuesday.

Chief executive officer of PropNex Ismail Gafoor said in a statement: "This unique initiative with Diamond Electric increases our value and offering as a key player in the real estate market to our clients through the extensive reach of our agents. We are excited about this as there are great opportunities for our agents to also leverage on the marketing channels that will be made available to them through Diamond Electric."

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Diamond Electric is the brand under which energy provider Diamond Energy's electric retailer subsidiary trades and will participate in the Open Electricity Market which is currently under soft launch in the Jurong District for residential or business premises in selected postal codes and will be launched nationally in the second half of 2018.