You are here

Home > Real Estate

PropNex Realty, Diamond Electric team up to market electricity plans

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 9:49 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

PROPNEX Realty and Diamond Electric have entered a partnership to allow 7,000 of PropNex's salespersons to help market the energy provider's residential and business electricity plans.

PropNex salespersons and staff will also get discounts through a corporate plan.

This was announced at PropNex's first quarterly convention held at the Kallang Theatre on Tuesday.

Chief executive officer of PropNex Ismail Gafoor said in a statement: "This unique initiative with Diamond Electric increases our value and offering as a key player in the real estate market to our clients through the extensive reach of our agents. We are excited about this as there are great opportunities for our agents to also leverage on the marketing channels that will be made available to them through Diamond Electric."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Diamond Electric is the brand under which energy provider Diamond Energy's electric retailer subsidiary trades and will participate in the Open Electricity Market which is currently under soft launch in the Jurong District for residential or business premises in selected postal codes and will be launched nationally in the second half of 2018.

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_240518_3.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Can Hyflux get it right this time?

BT_20180524_KRHOUSE24_3447945.jpg
May 24, 2018
Real Estate

House of Tan Yeok Nee back on the market

BP_NOBLE_240518_10.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble saga offers lessons for Singapore capital market

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
5 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP up 4.4% in Q1, full-year growth forecast at 2.5-3.5%

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGman_240518_35.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing continues to drive growth in Q1; services catching up

BP_GO-JEK_240518_56.jpg
May 24, 2018
Transport

Go-Jek says will enter Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines in next few months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening