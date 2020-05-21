PropNex sells 113 new homes during 6 weeks of circuit breaker

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
PROPNEX Realty has sold 113 new homes in the first six weeks of the "circuit breaker", accounting for an impressive 74.3 per cent market share of top-selling projects as buyers get comfortable with virtual viewing.
That makes for almost three-quarters of the 152 units in...
