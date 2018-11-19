You are here

Home > Real Estate

Prospect of Brexit bargains makes UK top spot for property

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 4:55 PM

file6uebgj5adox1b1j5t7qu.jpg
Europeans may not think much of the UK's politics, but they still like the look of its real estate.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Europeans may not think much of the UK's politics, but they still like the look of its real estate.

Brexit Britain will be the top destination for major European investors to snap up commercial property next year, according to a survey of executives managing more than 500 billion pounds (S$879 billion) of real estate conducted by Knight Frank. More than a fifth of those who took part said the UK would be their top pick, up from around 12 per cent the previous year -- when Germany was their favorite destination.

Prices for the best UK real estate have been mostly stable since the Brexit vote in 2016. As a result, Britain has become cheaper than markets like France and Germany, where returns have shrunk in recent years as buyers have piled in. That, coupled with the impact of a weak pound -- making investments cheaper for foreign buyers -- has helped the UK market stay remarkably resilient in the face of prolonged political and economic uncertainty.

"The emergence of the UK as the European market of choice in 2019 is interesting, suggesting many think that pricing looks attractive," said Chris Bell, Europe managing director at Knight Frank. The London-based broker based its survey on responses from 155 investors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

UK housing woes deepen with first asking-price drop since 2011

Ascott to manage builder Ciputra's serviced residences in Indonesia, China over next 5 years

SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line

Kushner's tenant woes flare up at Times Square

CDL Hospitality Trusts acquires 95% stake in Italy hotel for 40.6m euros

China developer Country Garden planning US$1b convertible bond sale: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
4 13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council
5 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure

Must Read

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia Internet economy by 2025

Nov 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

New licensing moves for payment firms to be made law

Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure

AK_10c_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Technology

Sea inks 5-year deal to sell Tencent's games in region

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening