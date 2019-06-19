You are here

Home > Real Estate

Protests fail to dampen HK's love of property

Market watchers confident about outlook for housing market, with ample liquidity and shortage of new stock supporting home values
Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

EVEN some of the biggest protests in Hong Kong's history failed to dampen the city's love of property.

While an estimated two million people - more than a quarter of the population - took to the streets Sunday to protest a controversial extradition bill, many others spent the past weekend going house-hunting.

New condominium developments launched on the weekend by Sun Hung Kai Properties and New World Development were oversubscribed by six and three times respectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The market has rigid demand for apartments, especially middle- and small-sized ones," New World said in a statement on Sunday.

Property prices recently reached a record after a rapid rebound from a sharp drop late last year.

Secondary transactions in 10 large housing estates tracked by Centaline Property Agency remained stable over the weekend.

While the city was overwhelmed by an unprecedented protester turnout on Sunday following a week of demonstrations that saw police fire tear gas and rubber bullets, market watchers are confident about the outlook for the property market.

The protests will have little impact on housing prices at this stage, according to Simon Smith, head of research and consultancy at Savills. "Property values remain well supported. I don't see any catalyst for a sell-off," he said, adding that ample liquidity and shortages of new stock are supporting home values.

Real estate analysts Patrick Wong and Michael Tam noted that prolonged protests in Hong Kong are unlikely to prompt a collapse of the city's home prices, as "some potential buyers should regain confidence after the government suspended the extradition bill".

"Transaction volume may remain relatively low in the short term, until investors see more clarity relating to the US-China trade war," they said.

When Hong Kong experienced the large-scale pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014 known as the "Umbrella Movement", the real estate industry was largely immune to the ructions.

Home prices climbed 4 per cent during the nearly three months of street occupation by protesters demanding universal suffrage in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Properties Index gained around 2 per cent in the period.

"Some clients are adopting a wait-and-see attitude, but won't for too long because they have the demand," said John Fong, a sales director at Midland Realty.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced last Saturday that the government would indefinitely postpone the bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, in order to restore order and avoid further violence in the Asian financial hub. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

ESR-Reit raises S$100m from upsized private placement at lower end of price range

India's first Reit up 21% since March listing

China's May new home prices rise fastest in 5 months

Investors seek higher premiums for risky Aussie mortgage bonds

Annica inks MOUs with Perak's state economic development corporation

New York rent rules pose risks for apartment lenders, Fitch says

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?
4 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
5 Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

Must Read

Evonik second DL methionine plant.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Evonik expands Singapore footprint even as trade war bites into growth

sporeworkers1.png
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 18, 2019
Transport

Changi Airports International CEO to depart; will be succeeded by MD of asset management

BP_SGbiz_180619_45.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

One in three Singapore bosses have demoted employees: Robert Half poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening