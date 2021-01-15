You are here

Home > Real Estate

Proxy restrictions at en bloc sales meetings to take effect from Jan 18: MinLaw

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 3:40 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

STARTING Jan 18, 2021, amendments to the Second Schedule of the Land Titles (Strata) Act (LTSA) to restrict the number of owners a proxy can represent at general meetings for en bloc sales will come into force.

The move aims to encourage owners to participate in person in these general meetings and minimise the risk of proxy abuse, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said in a press statement on Friday.

MinLaw intends to amend the Second Schedule of the LTSA to set a cap for proxy holders at either 2 per cent of the total number of lots in a strata development or two lots, whichever is higher.

It will also improve the form of instrument for proxy appointments to allow the giver to explicitly direct the proxy to vote as the giver intends.

"Developments should make the necessary preparations before then to ensure compliance with the proxy restrictions from 2021," MinLaw said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The new restrictions come as observers anticipate healthy momentum in the private residential market to carry over into the new year from 2020. Amid a calibrated supply in government land sales, more developers may look towards collective sale sites to tap this momentum.

Unsold residential units under development declined in Q3 2020 to 26,600 units, signalling undersupply in the primary market. The start of the previous en bloc cycle was in Q2 2016, when inventory fell to 23,000 units.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 03:26 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks snap 10th straight weekly gain; Kospi down 2%

[SEOUL] South Korean shares on Friday logged the fastest decline in more than two months, towed by major...

Jan 15, 2021 03:15 PM
Technology

Tencent-backed Yidu Tech surges 121% in Hong Kong debut

[HONG KONG] Yidu Tech, which offers artificial intelligence and big data products to the healthcare industry, saw...

Jan 15, 2021 03:07 PM
Companies & Markets

iFast responds to SGX query, cites contract bids, news and industry reports

IFAST has responded to the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) earlier query on its share price movements, saying it has...

Jan 15, 2021 02:59 PM
Government & Economy

No need to introduce TraceTogether-only check-ins yet, authorities tell retailers

[SINGAPORE] Retailers who have started to roll out TraceTogether-only check-ins have been told to hold off for now...

Jan 15, 2021 02:46 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: GL hits 10-month high after Guoco Group's privatisation bid

SHARES of mainboard-listed GL Limited hit a 10-month high on Friday following news of a proposed privatisation. This...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump plans to live at Mar-a-Lago, employ some current aides

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

Hot stock: iFast surges more than 5.5%, prompting SGX query

Guoco Group proposes S$0.70 per share offer to take GL private

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for