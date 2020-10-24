Q3 private home prices up; new home sales double over previous quarter, but rents are down

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
A SHARP rebound in private home sales in both primary and secondary markets in the third quarter underpinned continued gains in the official private home price index, but it was a different story in the leasing market.
Private housing rents in Singapore continued to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes