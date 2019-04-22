You are here

Home > Real Estate

Qatar fund buys chunk of US$5.6b Manhattan portfolio

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

QATAR is betting big on some prime retail on Fifth Avenue and Times Square in New York.

Vornado Realty Trust sold almost half of a US$5.6 billion collection of Manhattan properties to Qatar's sovereign wealth fund - the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) - and Crown Acquisitions.

The portfolio includes blocks, home to brands from Disney to Salvatore Ferragamo, according to a joint statement from the buyers. They will each acquire stakes of about 24 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Qatar has built up a succession of trophy assets around the globe including London's Shard, the tallest building in Europe.

The Middle Eastern kingdom ultimately wants to boost its US investments to US$45 billion to better balance its holdings, suggesting there will be more to come after the Vornado deal.

"This investment underlines QIA's ambition to substantially increase our US investments over the coming years, and our belief in the exciting long-term possibilities offered by New York City," Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, QIA's chief executive officer, said in the statement.

As for Vornado, the company will keep a majority stake in the Manhattan venture holding the assets and serve as general manager.

It expects to collect about US$1.2 billion of net cash proceeds after certain deductions and the deal will result in a roughly US$2.6 billion financial-statement gain in the second quarter.

In 2015, the New York-based landlord completed the spinout of Urban Edge Properties, an owner of strip shopping centers.

It agreed the following year to spin off its Washington real estate and merge the unit with certain assets of JBG Cos, creating a new public company called JBG Smith Properties - now slated to help Amazon build its new office hub in Virginia.

Shares of Vornado closed at US$67.01 last Friday in the US, down from a post-financial-crisis peak of almost US$93 in January 2015.

"Our stock price for the last five years has been disappointing and, in my mind, disconnected from the value of our assets," Vornado CEO Steven Roth said in his annual chairman's letter in April 2018. "Something is obviously wrong." BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Spaces for a mobile workforce

Fresh prospects in Australian student housing for Wee Hur

Sabana Reit posts lower Q1 DPU

Property agents hope Brexit extension will dispel housing market gloom

World's tallest modular hotel set to rise in Manhattan

Turf houses are Iceland's architectural jewels

Editor's Choice

BT_20190420_TSHOTEL2T89_3759194.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

BT_20190420_LMXWCAPVFJJ_3759098.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Nanshan-backed W Capital has more than 10 IPO pipeline deals

lwx_sme_200419_3.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

Most Read

1 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 Sears sues former chairman, claiming he looted assets and drove it into bankruptcy
4 SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement
5 With Kim-Putin summit, Moscow eyes role in North Korea

Must Read

BT_20190420_TSHOTEL2T89_3759194.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

lwx_hyflux_200419_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement

lwx_sme_200419_3.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

BT_20190420_INDO20ZFE4_3759135.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Indonesia's 'smooth' polls a democratic beacon in sea of strongmen: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening