Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 3:40 PM
Artist impression of JadeScape. The Shunfu Ville estate had been acquired en bloc by Qingjian Realty for S$638 million in 2016, marking the largest collective sale since 2007.
PHOTO: QINGJIAN REALTY

PHOTO: QINGJIAN REALTY

IN what is the first major condo launch after July’s cooling measures, Qingjian Realty has unveiled its latest development at Shunfu Road, which comes complete with fully-integrated smart home technologies and an intelligent estate monitoring system.

The developer hopes to draw buyers at an average price of S$1,700 per square foot.

JadeScape, which is being built on the former Shunfu Ville site in Bishan, will also have 63 one-bedroom units set aside for active ageing residents. Called the “gold standard” units, these one-bedders will have smart technology and physical facilities that cater to older residents.

JadeScape - comprising a total of 1,206 units - will be launched for sale in two phases. The development, which will sit on 36,985.70 square metres of land, will house 236 one-bedders, 403 two-bedders, 265 three-bedders, 261 four-bedders, 39 five-bedders and two penthouses spread across seven blocks.

One-bedroom units (527 sq ft) will start from S$838,000, two-bedroom units (646 to 775 sq ft) start from S$988,000, while three-bedroom units (904 to 1,152 sq ft) start from S$1.38 million. Prices for the four and five-bedroom units, as well as the penthouses have yet to be determined.

Smart technology installed in the condo include devices in common areas that help estate managers monitor the situation through a management system. The system will also send alerts when smoke detectors in individual units are activated.

Facial recognition technology will be used at the lift lobbies. Older residents living in the “gold standard” units will be able to access a range of services including health screening, medical services and dietary planning.

Physical features such as pull-down hydraulic racks and support bars are also installed in their units.

The condo will be accessible via four MRT lines - the Circle, North-South, future Thomson-East Coast and Cross Island lines.

Drivers can head to any part of the island with the Pan-Island Expressway, Central Expressway and the upcoming North-South Corridor.

Qingjian’s two-storey show gallery, which is the largest in recent years, will be open to the public from Sept 8, 2018. It will come equipped with smart home features and the Smart Estate Management system.

JadeScape is expected to receive its Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) on Jan 9, 2023.

