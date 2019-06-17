You are here

Home > Real Estate

Rapid e-commerce growth to drive Singapore's logistics services sector: Colliers report

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 12:58 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

BP_SGparcels_170619_84.jpg
The rapid growth in e-commerce demand for retail purchases represents an opportunity for the logistics services market to grow further in Singapore, said Colliers International in a report.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE rapid growth in e-commerce demand for retail purchases represents an opportunity for the logistics services market to grow further in Singapore, said Colliers International in a report. 

The Glimpsing the Road Ahead: Reshaping the Logistics Market report, citing a study by the payments technology company WorldPay, said the e-commerce market in Singapore is tipped to expand 48 per cent to US$7.4 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate of 7 per cent.

Singapore is ranked seventh globally, and second in Asia - behind Japan - in the World Bank’s 2018 Logistics Performance Index, and 12th in 2018 in the world’s busiest airports by cargo traffic, ahead of well-known international cities such as Los Angeles, Beijing, London and Chicago.

Demand for warehouse space in Singapore was firm in Q1 2019, with net absorption of 506,000 square feet and a vacancy rate of 10.8 per cent versus 11.1 per cent in Q1 2018, said the real estate services and investment management company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The average gross rents for the logistics sector remained unchanged year on year at S$13.50 per square metre per month in Q1 2019.

With the warehouse vacancy rate remaining high after the quarter-on-quarter increase to 10.8 per cent in Q1, Colliers said it expects logistics rents in the island nation to remain soft for the rest of 2019.

The limited buying opportunities should lead to modest yield compression for logistics and warehouse assets, it added.

Overall, Colliers said technologies and new business models are reshaping the Asian logistics sector.

The logistics sector is under pressure to deliver a better-quality service at an ever lower cost, and technology is being used to bridge the gap.

"Many instances of how AI (artificial intelligence) is improving logistics are already in place. Other technology innovations including cloud solutions, supply chain financing, blockchain and automated solutions in the warehouse have also been deployed in the logistics sector to enhance productivity and minimise risk of processing errors," said Colliers.

Commenting on new business models, Stephanie Sun, director of research, Asia at Colliers, said the logistics business is largely driven and shaped by e-commerce which involves various categories of providers and services.

In recent years, disruptive businesses such as Amazon and JD.com have business models that simplify operations and eliminate significant labour costs associated with the traditional logistics industry, Ms Sun added.

In its report, Colliers picked out four key market trends to expect in the near future: on-demand warehousing, automation as a service, co-working spaces in the logistics sector, and utilising technology to modernise customs systems and processes.

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_170619_4.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

BT_20190617_ABTOP17_3810549.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life has a game plan for growth

Most Read

1 71 Robinson Road quietly put on the market
2 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
3 Burn not out
4 Deploying blockchain in durian trade is bearing fruit
5 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

bankfile.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 3 big banks can defend market share against fintech threats: Moody's

BP_trade_170619_61.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore NODX extends decline in May; posts worst showing in more than 3 years

BP_UOB_170619_82.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Asset Management launches innovation-focused equity fund for retail investors

Jun 17, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mercurius Capital, FSL Trust, First Sponsor, Memtech, Low Keng Huat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening