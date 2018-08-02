'Rare strata office portfolio' in Tanjong Pagar on the market

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A "RARE strata office portfolio" in the Tanjong Pagar area has been launched for sale via an expression of interest (EOI) exercise, commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE announced on Wednesday.
The portfolio comprises a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg