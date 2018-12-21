Real estate hurts Dubai bourse, all major Gulf markets slide

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Dubai
REAL estate shares led Dubai's stock market lower on Thursday, while all major Middle Eastern bourses fell with other global equity markets after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates and oil prices slid.
In Dubai, the index was down 1.1 per cent. It is down more than 25 per
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg