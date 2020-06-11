You are here

Home > Real Estate

Real estate investors taking 'barbell' approach to crisis

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

INVESTORS are increasingly taking a "barbell" approach to a commercial real estate market that's been roiled by the coronavirus.

They are looking at distressed assets like malls and hotels hurt by the pandemic, as well as logistics facilities that are in demand as more shopping shifts online, according to Mike Van Konynenburg, the president of New York-headquartered real estate investment bank Eastdil Secured.

The changing strategies are playing out against a backdrop of high unemployment in and low interest rates in the United States that may persist for a long time, Mr Van Konynenburg said on Tuesday in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

"There are two places to play," said Mr Van Konynenburg, who has advised Blackstone Group on real estate deals and began his career at Drexel Burnham Lambert.

SEE ALSO

More home buyers sign on dotted line in May, drawn by discounts, low rates, affordability

"One is playing into distressed assets, assets that were over-leveraged, or assets like the commodity office, certain lower-quality malls, and hotels that have been really hit."

The other option, he said, is to "start buying those better quality logistics and office properties and life-sciences properties" that have long-term leases and locking in a secure returning income stream, while I have the opportunity to do it at yields that are very high relative to where Treasuries are right now. Really it's a barbell." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

More home buyers sign on dotted line in May, drawn by discounts, low rates, affordability

Condo, HDB rental volumes may have bottomed out in May

Spanish property price growth hits 5-year low in Q1

Developer forecasts big overhang for office sector if work-from-home spreads

New York's luxury real estate slump to last for months

Maybank sued for 'thwarting' luxury New York condo project

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 12:37 AM
Banking & Finance

Maybank sued for 'thwarting' luxury New York condo project

[NEW YORK] The developer of a 43-story luxury condo building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood sued Malaysia's...

Jun 11, 2020 12:25 AM
Garage

Just Eat Takeaway in advanced talks to buy Grubhub

[AMSTERDAM] European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy...

Jun 11, 2020 12:10 AM
Life & Culture

Man City to learn fate on European ban in July

[LAUSANNE] Manchester City will learn whether their appeal against a two-season ban from European competition has...

Jun 11, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

Tata Consultancy Services to launch digital acceleration centre in Singapore

TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced plans to launch a digital acceleration centre in Singapore,...

Jun 10, 2020 11:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank combines wealth management and international retail ops

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that it was combining its international retail and wealth management...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.