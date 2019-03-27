You are here

Home > Real Estate

Real-estate players tapping proptech to boost customer experience

Digital tools are a source of info on the property market, property agents and even on-demand home-cleaning
Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

BT_20190327_SOREAL_3734978.jpg
From left: ERA Realty CEO Jack Chua, SoReal chief tech officer Jeremiah Ng, PropNex Realty CEO Ismail Gafoor, Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee and Huttons Asia CEO Goh Kee Nguan at the launch of the SoReal online property platform last year.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

PROPERTY agencies and associations are now aligning themselves with proptech platforms so their network of agents can offer their clients souped-up digital services.

The Singapore Estate Agents Association (SEAA), a grouping of real estate players, announced on Tuesday a

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics, precision engineering still dragging down factory output

Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Braddell View's enbloc success may hinge on creative use of site

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
3 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
4 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
5 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

BT_20190327_SIAS_3735041.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias chief questions PUB on Tuaspring in open letter

Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics, precision engineering still dragging down factory output

BT_20190327_JUNTA2_3735034.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Thai factions jostle to form next government

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening