Real-estate players tapping proptech to boost customer experience

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
PROPERTY agencies and associations are now aligning themselves with proptech platforms so their network of agents can offer their clients souped-up digital services.
The Singapore Estate Agents Association (SEAA), a grouping of real estate players, announced on Tuesday a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg