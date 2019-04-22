You are here

Home > Real Estate

Realty Centre in Tanjong Pagar sold for S$148m, below reserve price

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 11:22 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

REALTY Centre, an office building in Tanjong Pagar, has been sold for S$148 million in 2019's first commercial en bloc sale, although the figure falls short of the reserve price. 

Marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield had put the freehold 12-storey building up for collective sale with a reserve price of S$165 million in January. 

The buyer is Singapore-listed The Place Holdings, which intends to redevelop the property into a mixed-use commercial andresidential tower, subject to regulatory approvals. The building will also serve as the company's headquarters, according to SGX filings on Monday night.

The Place Holdings deals in branding, events organising and tourism-related business development, and is backed by China's The Place Investment Group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Realty Centre has a land area of about 11,000 sq ft and is zoned for commercial use under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's 2014 Master Plan with a plot ratio of 5.6 times and a maximum storey height of 35 storeys.

Cushman & Wakefield noted that under the recently announced CBD Incentive Scheme, Realty Centre falls under the Anson precinct. This means that the property is expected to enjoy bonus plot ratios of between 25 per cent and 30 per cent if there were to be a change ofuse to either residential and commercial (+25 per cent) or residential with commercial on first storey (+30 per cent). 

Its director of capital markets, Christina Sim, called Realty Centre a "versatile site" sitting on the fringe of a location which will be undergoing "massive urban rejuvenation and transformation".

Real Estate

US existing home sales fall more than expected in March

Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

PODCAST: Top myths to dispel for HDB sellers and buyers (Money Hacks, Ep 40)

GuocoLand to debut flexible leasing concept at Guoco Midtown on Beach Road

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m

CapitaLand's first closing of discretionary property equity fund raises US$391.3m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

Most Read

1 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
2 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
3 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
4 SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement
5 M1 to delist on April 24
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Chinatown Point.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m

doc7513oj9dogkemnsul6g_doc6uehutmw2ifc7kx47qu.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Guoco Midtown.png
Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand to debut flexible leasing concept at Guoco Midtown on Beach Road

doc7514fpebgyrcp5eebw2_doc742qp159uqg14hssvjjq.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Transport

Ofo loses bicycle-sharing licence in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening