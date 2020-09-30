Redas calls for ABSD deferment for first-time HDB upgraders to private property

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE head of the Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore has urged the government to urgently consider allowing first-time upgraders from an HDB flat to a private property to defer payment of the additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) till six months after the completion...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes