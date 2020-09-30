You are here

Home > Real Estate

Redas calls for ABSD deferment for first-time HDB upgraders to private property

Upgraders to ECs currently get ABSD remission; they are given six months to dispose of their HDB flats after getting key to new EC unit
Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

BT_20200930_REDAS30_4263133.jpg
Toasting amid safe distancing are (from left) Redas president Chia Ngiang Hong; Redas honorary secretary Chong Hock Chang; Minister for National Development Desmond Lee; Redas first vice-president Cheng Hsing Yao; Redas patron Kwee Liong Keng; Redas immediate past president Augustine Tan.
PHOTO: REDAS

Singapore

THE head of the Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore has urged the government to urgently consider allowing first-time upgraders from an HDB flat to a private property to defer payment of the additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) till six months after the completion...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 08:36 AM
Government & Economy

Temasek prices its longest US$1b 50-year bond at 2.5%

TEMASEK Financial (I) Limited (TFin-I) has issued below par a US$2.75 billion three-tranche deal of guaranteed bonds...

Sep 30, 2020 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand business confidence improves in Sept

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand business sentiment improved in September amid growing confidence that the Covid-19 outbreak...

Sep 30, 2020 08:23 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Wednesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday tracking falls on Wall Street as investors awaited the first US...

Sep 30, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Republicans stay loyal to Trump despite concerns about his taxes

[NEW YORK] A sizable minority of Republicans say US President Donald Trump has not paid his fair share of taxes and...

Sep 30, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Trump debate

[WASHINGTON] Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden released his tax returns for the last four years on Tuesday...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Another childcare-related property for sale; EOI exercise at S$14.8m guide price

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust unitholders vote in favour of proposed merger

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.