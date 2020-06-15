You are here

Home > Real Estate

Redas donates S$451,000 of vouchers to SingHealth

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200615_VAREDAS15_4145124.jpg
Chia Ngiang Hong, president of Redas, presenting the cheque to Ivy Ng, group chief executive officer, SingHealth. Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for National Development (centre) was guest of honour at the event.
PHOTO: REDAS

THE Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (Redas) donated S$451,000 in the form of NTUC vouchers to Singapore Health Services (SingHealth) in appreciation of frontline healthcare staff and other workers in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donation was presented on June 12 with...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Co-working firms dangle perks as they brace for post-pandemic pressures

Hotels bet on staycations to survive Covid-19

Warehouses in vogue amid stockpiling, surge in e-commerce

Germany may make property sales harder after Berlin rent freeze

More than 19,000 home renovation projects get BCA approval to resume works

Pua Seck Guan and other substantial shareholders offer S$0.95 a share to take Perennial private

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 14, 2020 10:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Low Keng Huat says it can withstand short-term cash flow pressures from Covid-19

MAINBOARD-LISTED builder Low Keng Huat (Singapore) said in a regulatory filing on Sunday that it will be able to...

Jun 14, 2020 09:04 PM
Companies & Markets

OEL completes 51% acquisition of Chinese healthcare company

CATALIST-LISTED OEL (Holdings) said on Sunday that it has completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in...

Jun 14, 2020 08:05 PM
Government & Economy

Investor confidence will tide Singapore through uncertainty: Chan Chun Sing

MINISTER for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing says that investor confidence in Singapore remains strong due to its...

Jun 14, 2020 07:06 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore Pools to resume online betting for sports and horse racing, outlets remain closed

SINGAPORE Pools announced on Sunday that online sports betting and online horse wagering for overseas races will...

Jun 14, 2020 03:45 PM
Government & Economy

China reports 57 new virus cases as Beijing cluster grows

[BEIJING] China reported 57 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, the highest daily figure since April, as...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.