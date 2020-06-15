Redas donates S$451,000 of vouchers to SingHealth

Get our introductory offer at only
THE Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (Redas) donated S$451,000 in the form of NTUC vouchers to Singapore Health Services (SingHealth) in appreciation of frontline healthcare staff and other workers in the Covid-19 pandemic.
The donation was presented on June 12 with...
