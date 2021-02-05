Redas re-elects Chia Ngiang Hong for another two-year term as president

THE Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (Redas) said its management committee has unanimously re-elected City Developments' group general manager Chia Ngiang Hong as its president for a second term spanning 2021-2022.

In a press statement on Friday, Mr Chia thanked the committee for their commitment during their term of office, and expressed gratitude for their support.

Noting that the majority of Redas' team had been re-elected for the new term 2021/2022, he said this underscored the confidence of Redas members in the leadership of the management committee team.

"The present property market is challenging, and we need to stay united as an effective team and continue to chart a course for inclusive growth for all in the real estate and built environment industry… Notwithstanding the current challenging times, Redas will continue to work closely with members as we plan and navigate in the new normal. This will allow us to overcome challenges and headwinds so as to recover and emerge stronger as a country and for a sustainable property market in the longer run," said Mr Chia.

Mr Chia was first appointed Redas president for the 2019/2020 term in January 2019. His predecessor Augustine Tan, who is executive director, property services division at Far East Organization, served two consecutive two-year terms.