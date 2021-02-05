 Redas re-elects Chia Ngiang Hong for another two-year term as president, Real Estate - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Real Estate

Redas re-elects Chia Ngiang Hong for another two-year term as president

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 10:24 AM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

file6ucwcne3t0l12j7nik88.jpg
Redas re-elects Chia Ngiang Hong for another two-year term as president
ST PHOTO: DANIEL NEO

THE Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (Redas) said its management committee has unanimously re-elected City Developments' group general manager Chia Ngiang Hong as its president for a second term spanning 2021-2022.

In a press statement on Friday, Mr Chia thanked the committee for their commitment during their term of office, and expressed gratitude for their support.

Noting that the majority of Redas' team had been re-elected for the new term 2021/2022, he said this underscored the confidence of Redas members in the leadership of the management committee team.

"The present property market is challenging, and we need to stay united as an effective team and continue to chart a course for inclusive growth for all in the real estate and built environment industry… Notwithstanding the current challenging times, Redas will continue to work closely with members as we plan and navigate in the new normal. This will allow us to overcome challenges and headwinds so as to recover and emerge stronger as a country and for a sustainable property market in the longer run," said Mr Chia.

Mr Chia was first appointed Redas president for the 2019/2020 term in January 2019. His predecessor Augustine Tan, who is executive director, property services division at Far East Organization, served two consecutive two-year terms.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 10:04 AM
Stocks

Shares in Chinese TikTok rival Kuaishou nearly triple on Hong Kong debut

[HONG KONG] Shares in Chinese video app company Kuaishou almost tripled on their Hong Kong debut on Friday,...

Feb 5, 2021 09:58 AM
Consumer

Japan's Kirin to terminate Myanmar beer alliance

[TOKYO] Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings said it is terminating its alliance with a top Myanmar conglomerate...

Feb 5, 2021 09:47 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday, tracking global rally; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Friday, extending global rallies on investor optimism fuelled by positive...

Feb 5, 2021 09:41 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares begin Friday's session with new gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off with gains on Friday morning after Wall Street chalked up new record highs,...

Feb 5, 2021 09:38 AM
Consumer

Chinese FedEx rival eyes stake in US$5b Kerry Logistics

[SHANGHAI] SF Holding, one of the largest Chinese package-delivery services, is exploring a potential investment in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Alibaba prices US$5b bond deal

Australia will need 'very significant' monetary support for some time: RBA

KKR-backed SPAC looks to raise US$1b in IPO

McKinsey to pay US$573m to settle charges of fueling US opioid crisis

High steaks: British cow 'Posh Spice' sells for world record

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for