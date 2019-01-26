You are here

Home > Real Estate

Redevelopment target drop hits China home sales

Sat, Jan 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

SEVERAL Chinese provinces have unveiled sharply lower shantytown redevelopment targets for 2019, suggesting one key driver of home sales may be on the wane.

From Sichuan to Shanxi, targets to replace older, run-down dwellings with new, affordable housing have fallen as much as 74 per cent from 2018, Bloomberg calculations based on local government data show.

UBS Group property analyst John Lam estimates the national target may this year be pared back by 14 per cent to five million units.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Beijing's shantytown redevelopment drive had been fuelling robust demand for new residential properties over the past three years. People were often given cash handouts to buy new apartments on the private market, and such transactions may have contributed to more than one-fifth of home sales in 2017, China International Capital Corp wrote last December. Last October, China began asking local authorities to cancel cash handouts in cities where home prices had surged.

A reduction of the redevelopment targets themselves may intensify a property slowdown that's already prompted China International Capital to call a "year of recession" in 2019. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Reits

Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019

Retail property market may be on stronger recovery footing

A cut above

First Sponsor acquires Milan hotel property for 9.3m euros

Mapletree NAC Trust posts 3.2% rise in Q3 DPU

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
2 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
3 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year
4 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m
5 Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

Must Read

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output misses forecasts for December with 2.7% growth

debrief.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_taxi_250119_72.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS keeps 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid optimism about new ride-hailing rules

SL_imda_250119_64.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

New cybersecurity roadmap for telecom industry underway

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening