Sat, Jun 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

CCT sells Twenty Anson for S$516m in biggest pure-office deal this year

UOL Group CEO to retire end-Jan, 2019; CapitaLand group CEO to relinquish some roles

PropNex's IPO public tranche 24.6 times subscribed

Chinese firm eyes 'strata-sales', high debt for flipping Hong Kong towers

JLL aims to conquer Canadian real estate with a boost from tech

There's a discount if your parents pay for your UK apartment

Editor's Choice

Jun 30, 2018
Investing & Wealth

Key risks to consider when investing in corporate perpetuals

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
4 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
5 Ultra-luxury Bijan bag seized from Najib-linked residence is from 'most expensive store' in the world
Must Read

BT_20180630_20ANSON_3486467.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

CCT sells Twenty Anson for S$516m in biggest pure-office deal this year

BT_20180630_BOARD_3486525.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Women independent directors add to companies' financial performance: NUS study

Jun 30, 2018
Startups

Bike rental wars: ofo, Mobike apply for licences; Mobike scraps deposit

Jun 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade tension curbs Singapore bank lending in May

