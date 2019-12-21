You are here

Reits (December 21-22, 2019)

Sat, Dec 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore property market expected to hold steady in 2020

US existing home sales fall more than expected in Nov

Ocean Sky International to buy Melbourne office block for A$21.8m

Real estate investment volume to remain resilient in 2020: CBRE

PropertyGuru CEO vows to make a comeback despite failed IPO

Airbnb wins EU court case over French real estate rules

Dec 21, 2019 05:50 AM
Stocks

Europe: Brexit optimism puts stocks within spitting distance of record high

[LONDON] European stocks came close to a record high on Friday as further confirmation of a Jan 31 Brexit date saw...

Dec 21, 2019 05:44 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks end at records again, extending rally

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks again finished at records on Friday as continued optimism about trade talks and the US...

Dec 20, 2019 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Chinese buyer closes ISEC Healthcare offer with 56.5% ownership

CHINESE healthcare player Aier Eye Hospital Group now holds 56.53 per cent of Catalist-listed ISEC Healthcare as at...

Dec 20, 2019 10:56 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens at record high on sustained trade optimism

US stock indexes opened at record highs on Friday amid optimism over a further winding down in Sino-US trade...

Dec 20, 2019 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

US Q3 GDP growth unrevised at 2.1%

US officials on Friday confirmed their picture of moderate but steady economic growth in the third quarter of this...

