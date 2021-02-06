You are here
Reits (Feb 06-07, 2020)
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Real Estate
BREAKING NEWS
56-year-old import officer at Changi among two locally transmitted cases
[SINGAPORE] An import officer at Changi Airport has tested positive for Covid-19 - one of two locally transmitted...
US: Stocks rise as weak jobs data seen boosting Biden plan
[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks added to records early Friday on expectations that a lackluster US jobs report...
China's 'masculinity crisis', the boys are not all right
[HONG KONG] Government officials in China believe that boys are getting more effeminate and want to toughen them up...
Sunpower Group wins two manufacturing and services contracts worth 390m yuan
ENVIRONMENTAL solutions company Sunpower Group said on Friday that it has won two manufacturing and services...
US annual trade gap grows to biggest since financial crisis
[WASHINGTON] The US last year posted its biggest annual trade deficit since 2008 as the global health crisis...
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
STAY UPDATED
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.