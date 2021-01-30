You are here

Home > Real Estate

Reits (Jan 30-31, 2021)

Sat, Jan 30, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Reits (Jan 30-31, 2021)

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Metro-led fund to acquire student accommodation property in Bristol, UK for £30.1 million

WeWork said to be exploring SPAC deal or private fundraising

Vegas mall that lost 95% of value might be just the beginning

Reddit ignites mall stock, letting fund cash out US$500m

Metro unit acquires 30% stake in UK student accommodation property for £4m

US data centre contribution boosts MIT's Q3 DPU

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 30, 2021 12:02 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Jan 29, 2021 11:59 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Jan 29, 2021 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

Russia to launch 'Sputnik-Light' Covid vaccine in Feb

[MOSCOW] Russia will launch the one-dose "Sputnik-Light" version of its coronavirus vaccine in February, the vaccine...

Jan 29, 2021 10:55 PM
Government & Economy

Parliament to debate Bill on TraceTogether data use on Monday

[SINGAPORE] A law to formalise assurances that data from the Covid-19 TraceTogether contact tracing programme can be...

Jan 29, 2021 10:40 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek JV partners Covalent Capital for end-to-end digital infrastructure

MARKETNODE, the joint venture between Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Temasek announced last week, has entered into a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Latest Earnings

Market Capitalisation

Russia to launch 'Sputnik-Light' Covid vaccine in Feb

Parliament to debate Bill on TraceTogether data use on Monday

SGX, Temasek JV partners Covalent Capital for end-to-end digital infrastructure

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for