Reits (January 18-19, 2020)

Sat, Jan 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Real Estate

Elite Commercial Reit lodges preliminary prospectus

More jobs will be closer to Punggol's smarter, greener homes: SM Teo

US homebuilder sentiment posts best two months since 1999

China's 2019 property investments solid, but first sales drop in 5 years dents outlook

Chinese firm plans mass production of construction robots

California landowners hit back over beach access

Jan 18, 2020 05:44 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares touch all-time peak on cross-Atlantic trade optimism

[BENGALURU] European shares clocked a record closing high on Friday after EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan struck a...

Jan 17, 2020 11:37 PM
Companies & Markets

LHN enters MoU to set up Malaysia JV for management services

CATALIST-LISTED LHN Group has inked a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with property developer LINBAQ...

Jan 17, 2020 11:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Tritech subsidiary secures S$6.76m contract from PUB

TRITECH Engineering and Testing (Singapore), a unit of Catalist-listed Tritech Group, has secured a S$6.76 million...

Jan 17, 2020 11:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Dasin Retail Trust manager to name new CEO, extends loan facilities

THE trustee-manager of Dasin Retail Trust will appoint Dasin Holdings executive Lily Wang as its new CEO from March...

Jan 17, 2020 11:06 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

