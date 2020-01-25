You are here

Reits (January 25-26, 2020)

Sat, Jan 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Property taxes Middle-East, North Africa's low-hanging fruit

Developers offload new London properties, sending Q4 sales up

Home sales achieve soft landing in 2019 with 2.7% price gain

Office rental cycle has peaked; retail rents may have bottomed out

ESR-Reit DPU for Q4 slips 0.5% to S$0.01

Frasers Property buying London office buildings for £135m

Jan 25, 2020 06:10 AM
US: Stocks drop as coronavirus hits tourism shares

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks tumbled Friday as news of additional coronavirus cases offset some positive earnings...

Jan 25, 2020 06:08 AM
Oil: Brent logs worst weekly loss in a year as China virus fears swell

[NEW YORK] Crude prices sank more than 2 per cent on Friday and Brent logged its biggest weekly decline in more than...

Jan 25, 2020 06:06 AM
Europe: Shares jump as positive PMI paints rosier picture

[BENGALURU] European shares rose on Friday, their first positive session of the week, as better-than-expected...

Jan 24, 2020 06:45 PM
Thailand confirms fifth case of Wuhan virus

[BANGKOK] Thailand on Friday confirmed its fifth case of the new coronavirus, a senior public health official said,...

Jan 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

