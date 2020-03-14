You are here

Reits (March 14-15, 2020)

Sat, Mar 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Real Estate

Sasseur Reit to resume full ops; reopen 2 China malls after outbreak closure

Virus has 'minimal impact' on Europe income: Cromwell E-Reit

Asia-Pacific policymakers turn protectors amid Covid-19 spread

China's Feb home sales plunge as Covid-19 outbreak deepened

Berlin court finds rent freeze law unconstitutional

Mar 14, 2020 06:12 AM
Energy & Commodities

Crude posts biggest weekly losses since 2008, hit by coronavirus and Saudi price war

[NEW YORK] Oil prices on Friday posted their biggest week of losses since the 2008 global financial crisis, rocked...

Mar 14, 2020 06:03 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks close slightly up but mark worst week since 2008

[BENGALURU] European stocks snapped a six-day losing streak on Friday, but made only a small gain over the course of...

Mar 14, 2020 05:57 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks stage furious rally late after national emergency declared

[NEW YORK] Wall Street staged a furious rally in the waning moments of the session on Friday after US President...

Mar 13, 2020 11:02 PM
Transport

British Airways to cut jobs over coronavirus: CEO

[LONDON] British Airways will cut jobs after the coronavirus pandemic devastated demand for global air travel, its...

Mar 13, 2020 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment drops in early February, coronavirus blamed

[WASHINGTON] US consumer sentiment fell in early March as households responded to the coronavirus pandemic and steep...

