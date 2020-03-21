You are here

Reits (March 21-22, 2020)

Sat, Mar 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Real Estate

Property titans brace for worst as virus empties Europe's buildings

From eviction bans to cash support: Cities act against virus housing crisis

Previously owned US home sales hit 13-year high before virus

5-storey shophouse near Clarke Quay up for sale with S$9.8m guide price

Mar 21, 2020 06:10 AM
Government & Economy

New York shutters, but Trump says no national lockdown

[New York] New York followed California on Friday in locking down to stem the coronavirus pandemic as President...

Mar 21, 2020 06:02 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares crawl into second day of gains, but lose for week

[BENGALURU] European shares ended higher for a second straight day on Friday but pared most of the session's gains...

Mar 21, 2020 05:55 AM
Stocks

US: Dow falls again to end Wall Street's worst week since 2008

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks plunged again on Friday bringing the market's worst week since 2008 to a grim...

Mar 20, 2020 11:36 PM
Mar 20, 2020 11:02 PM
Real Estate

