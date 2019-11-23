You are here

Reits (November 23-24, 2019)

Sat, Nov 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

High-profile deals mask slower year for GCBs

Moody's downgrades outlook on MNACT over damaged HK mall

Maybank KE remains positive on S-Reits

SPH Reit's private placement raises S$164.5m

Australia housing market revival to continue into 2020: poll

India's property market set for modest lift from government measures

Nov 23, 2019 05:50 AM
US: Wall St rises with US-China trade mood, upbeat economic data

[BENGALURU] Wall Street advanced on Friday as both Washington and Beijing made positive comments on the potential...

Nov 22, 2019 11:20 PM
Nov 22, 2019 06:33 PM
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 22, 2019 06:28 PM
Singapore shares recover on Friday, but lose 0.4% on the week

MOVEMENTS in Asian markets mirrored that of a pendulum, with sentiment across the week constantly swinging from one...

Nov 22, 2019 05:46 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.65...

