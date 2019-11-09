You are here

Home > Real Estate

Reits (November 9-10, 2019)

Sat, Nov 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Former Xiaomi director paying S$31.5m for GCB in Tanglin Hill

US mortgage rates retreat for first time in 3 weeks

US tech giants pledge billions for housing, but will it matter?

France scraps plans for Franco- Chinese shopping mall near Paris

Metro Holdings buys 20% of Australian property portfolio for A$95.8m

CapitaLand sells HK serviced residence for HK$581.8m

BREAKING

Nov 9, 2019 05:50 AM
Brunch

Is Singapore's semicon sector on the skids?

Meanwhile, latest industrial production numbers showed Singapore's factory output growth easing year-on-year again...

Nov 9, 2019 12:09 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Nov 8, 2019 11:03 PM
Transport

Centuries old warships linked to 'Vasa' found in Sweden

[STOCKHOLM] Swedish maritime archeologists have discovered two wrecks believed to be 17th century warships, and at...

Nov 8, 2019 10:46 PM
Government & Economy

US may postpone China tariffs due in December: Trump advisor

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump could postpone tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to take effect in December,...

Nov 8, 2019 10:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Synagie Corp launches S$0.10-a-share rights issue to fund 2020 growth plans

CATALIST-LISTED e-commerce solutions provider Synagie Corp plans to raise up to S$3.84 million in a rights issue to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly