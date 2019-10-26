You are here

Home > Real Estate

Reits (October 26-27, 2019)

Sat, Oct 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Yanlord makes new mandatory offer for United Engineers

UE offer: Yanlord and Perennial cut another curious deal

URA's Q3 private home price index posts 1.3% q-o-q rise

10 Singapore private estates to undergo upgrading works over 4 to 5 years

Higher rental income from HK property lifts MNACT's Q2 payout

EHT dives 15.5% on Queen Mary lease worries

BREAKING

Oct 25, 2019 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

Lagarde wants to end ECB infighting, Spiegel reports

[FRANKFURT] In-coming ECB chief Christine Lagarde is keen to end infighting at the European Central Bank after a...

Oct 25, 2019 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment pares gains as economic outlook dims

[WASHINGTON] US consumer sentiment pared gains from earlier in October while remaining elevated, suggesting...

Oct 25, 2019 10:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

Reaping wind at sea could become US$1t industry says IEA

[COPENHAGEN] Offshore wind could become a cornerstone of the world's power supply as steep cost reductions and...

Oct 25, 2019 10:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Higher Festival Walk rents, stronger HKD, yen boost MNACT Q2 DPU

HIGHER rental income from Festival Walk and higher average rates of Hong Kong dollar and Japanese yen boosted ...

Oct 25, 2019 10:10 PM
Companies & Markets

HPH Trust Q3 earnings dip due to higher taxation

HUTCHISON Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) on Friday posted a 2.9 per cent drop in profit attributable to unitholders...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly