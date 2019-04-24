You are here

Home > Real Estate

Related to buy AT&T's WarnerMedia headquarters for US$2.2b

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 10:32 AM

BP_WARNERMEDIA_240419_39.jpg
Hudson Yards is a new US$25 billion complex of commercial and residential skyscrapers built on Manhattan's far west side above the rail yards.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Developer Related Companies said on Tuesday one of its affiliates has agreed to buy the global headquarters of AT&T's WarnerMedia in Manhattan for about US$2.2 billion, in one of the city's most expensive commercial real estate deals.

The affiliate has entered into a contract expected to close late in the second quarter for WarnerMedia's offices spanning 26 floors at 30 Hudson Yards, Related said in a statement.

Related will enter into a long-term lease-back until early 2034 for the space of about 139,355 sqm in an office tower that has the highest observation deck in the Western Hemisphere.

Hudson Yards is a new US$25 billion complex of commercial and residential skyscrapers built on Manhattan's far west side above the rail yards.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Related won bidding to buy WarnerMedia's stake, as Reuters reported earlier this month. WarnerMedia, formerly Time Warner, became a partner in the building's development in 2014.

AT&T has sought to cut its debt by about US$20 billion in 2019 after last year's US$85 billion takeover of Time Warner.

A team led by Doug Harmon at brokerage Cushman & Wakefield represented Related in the transaction, the most expensive in Manhattan since the sale of Chelsea Market to Alphabet Inc's Google last year for US$2.4 billion in a deal Harmon also handled.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Suntec Reit Q1 DPU inches up to 2.434 S cents

ESR Reit Q1 DPU jumps 18.9% to 1.007 S cents post-Viva Trust merger

CapitaLand Mall Trust raises Q1 DPU by 3.6% as Westgate boosts revenue

ARA seeks business trust listing on SGX for US$720m hotel portfolio

AA Reit Q4 DPU up 4.6% to 2.75 S cents

Keppel Reit buying 99.38% of freehold Seoul office block for 252.6b won

Editor's Choice

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_hwee_240419_8.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

BT_20190424_LMXKEP24_3761903.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Group will 'hunt as a pack' for profit pools that might otherwise be hard to tap

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_Heng Swee Keat _240419_6.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat to be sole DPM from May 1

Apr 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, ComfortGelGro, Mapletree Commercial Trust, UIC, FCT, AA Reit

Westgate.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust raises Q1 DPU by 3.6% as Westgate boosts revenue

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening