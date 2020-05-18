You are here

Home > Real Estate

Remote working set to stay post-pandemic

The outbreak could see companies slash office space to save money but not necessarily improving productivity
Mon, May 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

ym-ladefense-180520.jpg
An explosion in remote working owing to the coronavirus pandemic could see companies slash office space, saving them money but not necessarily improving productivity among staff, according to experts.
PHOTO: AFP

London

AN EXPLOSION in remote working owing to the coronavirus pandemic could see companies slash office space, saving them money but not necessarily improving productivity among staff, according to experts.

Businesses allowing staff to work from home on a permanent basis, even as...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Eagle Hospitality Trust posts US$8.9m Q1 loss

Fed warns of significant hit to asset prices if crisis grows

Young adults take refuge in parents' empty nests

Have property cooling measures lost their punch?

Amid poor home sales in April, the rich are still shopping - for posh properties

OUE Q1 jumps to S$87.1 million on US$ currency gains, higher gains on investments

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 06:35 AM
Government & Economy

UK government boosts vaccine funding as daily virus deaths fall

[LONDON] Britain on Sunday reported 170 more coronavirus deaths - its lowest number since late March, when lockdown...

May 18, 2020 06:33 AM
Government & Economy

India extends nationwide lockdown through May as virus cases rise

[NEW DELHI] India extended its coronavirus lockdown until the end of May on Sunday as it reported its biggest single...

May 17, 2020 11:52 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: 1 new cluster found; 24-year-old man who works at CDPL Tuas Dormitory among 4 Singaporean cases confirmed

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 682 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday, taking the...

May 17, 2020 10:48 PM
Consumer

URA orders Robertson Quay restaurants to stop selling takeaway alcohol

[SINGAPORE] Some restaurants at Robertson Quay have been barred from selling alcohol for takeaway, after people were...

May 17, 2020 09:35 PM
Companies & Markets

NSL sees loss for half year on oil price collapse, Covid-19 containment measures

MAINBOARD-LISTED NSL sees itself continuing to spill red ink for the half year to June, as the collapse of oil...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.