You are here

Home > Real Estate

Rents in 40 major Chinese cities lowest in nearly two years: private survey

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S average home rental prices in 40 major cities fell to their lowest last month in nearly two years, a private survey published late on Tuesday showed, in a sign of deepening weakness in the market.

Average home rental prices in November stood at 34.71 yuan (S$7.09) per square metre, down from 42.65 yuan in October, data from Zhuge House Hunter showed.

That is the lowest since January 2019, the Chinese property data provider said.

Rents in Beijing in November slumped 7.61 per cent from a year earlier, extending October's 3.4 per cent drop, while the southern boomtown of Guangzhou saw a 1.05 per cent decline, its first since January.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Home rents in major cities have fallen this year with businesses hit hard by Covid-19, leading to wage cuts and lay-offs of new graduates and white-collar workers.

The decline has also hammered big home rental firms such as New York-listed Phoenix Tree Holdings, known as Danke, which has broken lease contracts and defaulted on payments.

Rents in so-called first-tier cities fell following defaults on payments by Danke, Yuan Chengjian, vicepresident of Zhuge House Hunter, told Reuters.

Danke is facing a backlash from tenants, landlords and contractors in China's biggest cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, said state media reports.

The company has more than 110,000 tenants and around 40,000 landlords in Beijing under its belt, state-run China Youth Daily reported.

Under Danke's business model, tenants are encouraged to take one-year loans from Danke's partner bank WeBank to pay their rents. Tenants then repay their loans in monthly instalments.

Meanwhile, WeBank hands over the entire proceeds of the loans to Danke, which, however, pays its landlords monthly, in most cases. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

JL Family Office unveils boutique property investment firm

Evergrande Property eases on HK debut

Canada plans new tax for foreign home buyers to curb speculative purchases

Helsinki makes sustainability a guiding principle for development

America's 'little land mines' could prevent a summertime boom

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 05:50 AM
EU-Singapore FTA
Hub Projects

The EUSFTA at a glance

The European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA) builds upon and strengthens the close trade and...

Dec 3, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Government to be prudent, focus on emerging stronger from Covid-19: Indranee

[SINGAPORE] As Singapore heads into the new year with a record Budget deficit, the government will have to be...

Dec 3, 2020 12:01 AM
Consumer

Moderna CEO expects emergency use nod for Covid-19 vaccine after FDA's Dec 17 meet

[MASSACHUSETTS] Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine could be approved for emergency use within 24 to 72 hours after the US...

Dec 2, 2020 11:56 PM
Consumer

Arcadia owner Christina Green brings forward pension fund payment

[LONDON] Christina Green, the ultimate owner of the Arcadia fashion group that has collapsed into administration,...

Dec 2, 2020 11:53 PM
Transport

Travel giant TUI gets third German bailout in US$2.2b deal

[BERLIN] TUI, the world's biggest tour operator, will receive US$2.2 billion in bailout funds after securing a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO 60.8 times subscribed

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for