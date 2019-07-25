You are here

Home > Real Estate

Rents, prices of Singapore industrial space remained stable in Q2: JTC

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 1:07 PM

PRICES and rentals of industrial space in Singapore continued to remain stable in the second quarter of this year compared with the previous quarter, going by the latest data released by industrial land and infrastructure agency JTC Corp on Thursday.

The price index dipped 0.1 per cent, while the rental index inched up 0.1 per cent .

Compared with a year ago, the price index was down 0.1 per cent while the rental index remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the occupancy rate of the overall industrial property market for the second quarter was flat over the previous quarter, but increased 0.6 percentage point year on year to 89.3 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

JTC said that for industrialists looking to own production spaces, in addition to the available units in completed strata-titled developments, there are about 170 units in uncompleted projects available for sale as at the end of June 2019. These units totalled about 112,000 square metres (sq m) of space and will provide options for industrialists to site or relocate their operations to these developments.

For the rest of 2019, another 0.9 million sq m of industrial space is estimated to come on-stream, of which about 729,000 sq m is single-user factory space. In 2020, around 1.7 million sq m of industrial space, including 470,000 sq m of single-user factory space, is estimated to be completed. In comparison, the average annual supply and demand of industrial space in the past three years were around 1.3 million sq m and 1.2 million sq m respectively.

JTC also said that based on the number of caveats lodged for industrial properties, the transaction volume in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 24 per cent from the previous quarter, and was also up 28 cent  from a year ago.

Real Estate

Cache Logistics Trust posts 6.9% drop in Q2 DPU to 1.321 S cents

AA Reit posts flat Q1 DPU at 2.5 Singapore cents

Singapore's Generation Z won't be mall rats

US home sales tumble as prices surge to record high

NZ's foreign buyer ban hits house prices in Queenstown

Cracks in home building sector rattle Australia's economy

Editor's Choice

nz_pound_240898.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for pound rout on Singapore firms

nz_ny_240897.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

nz_APPLE_250709.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creditor goes to court to place Epicentre under judicial management

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgx_2507.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Stocks

Delistings on SGX expected to continue in H2 even at higher prices: analysts

Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Citic Envirotech to 'hold' following earnings slump

[Photo] Cycle & Carriage Singapore Launches Car Leasing Business - 1.JPG
Jul 25, 2019
Transport

Cycle & Carriage Singapore enters car leasing business, forms fleet partnership with Gojek

nz_AIRPORT_250754.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans 6th most vacation-deprived globally, will take pay cut for holiday: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly